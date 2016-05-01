Farmville and Prince Edward County Work Together with Everbridge

The Town of Farmville and Prince Edward County are working together with Everbridge, the worldwide leader in unified critical emergency communications, to keep residents, businesses, staff and emergency response personnel safe and informed with quick and reliable emergency notifications and public service announcements.

Everbridge is a web-based service that enables the Town and County to provide mass notification quickly and easily. Notifications may include severe weather, evacuations, missing person alerts, hazardous materials incidents, flooding, and other incidents where rapid and accurate notification is essential for life safety. Messages are delivered by phone call, text, email or through the Everbridge App. Everbridge provides notifications on National Weather Service warnings specific to the address that is provided by a citizen during registration. Quiet times can be set so that citizens who wish to not be disturbed during certain times can specify those times. Emergency officials can override the quiet mode in situations deemed “significant or life threatening,” such as a tornado warning.

Starting January 1, 2019, the Town and County will be using Everbridge to communicate with citizens and businesses during emergencies. Residents are urged to register immediately to receive alerts. You can register through the Everbridge App (available on the App Store or Google Play) or by following the registration link on the Town of Farmville’s website at https://farmvilleva.com/ or Prince Edward County’s website at www.co.prince-edward.va.us. Residents and businesses with published landline telephone numbers are automatically placed in the system; however, to receive weather alerts you will need to self-register and provide additional contact information. Residents are encouraged to register cell phones, landlines, and email addresses.

Should you have questions or need assistance with registering, please contact the Town of Farmville at 434-392-2114 or the Prince Edward County Administrator’s Office at 434-392-8837.