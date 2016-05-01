Blood Drive In Memory Of PECHS Senior

A blood drive is planned in honor of a Prince Edward County teenager who who died suddenly in October of 2012. Elias Jones was a senior at Prince Edward County High School and a student at Southside Virginia Community College. He had also earned the rank of Life Scout in Boy Scout troop 6596 and was working to achieve the coveted Eagle Scout rank. The posthumous Spirit of The Eagle award was given to Jones in November of 2013 in celebration of his life. A bl,ood drive will be held on Wednesday, December 26th from noon to 6pm at St. Johns Luthern Church on Milnwood Road.