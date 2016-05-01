Gov. Northam Announces 34 New Jobs in Prince Edward County

Governor Ralph Northam today announced that YakAttack, LLC, a leading manufacturer of kayak fishing gear and rigging, will relocate and expand its production facility in Prince Edward County. The company recently acquired technology that will allow for more control over its supply chain and requires additional square footage to house the new processes. YakAttack will move from its existing facility in Nottoway County to a 66,000-square-foot space in Prince Edward County. The project includes an investment of $3.4 million. Virginia successfully competed with South Carolina for this project, which will create 34 new jobs.

“Virginia’s kayak fishing community has become hooked on YakAttack, a beloved member and integral part of the region’s emerging adventure tourism industry since they arrived in 2009,” said Governor Ralph Northam. “We thank YakAttack for creating 34 new jobs in our Commonwealth and are confident the company will continue to grow and thrive as they chart a new course in Prince Edward County.”

YakAttack is a leader in the kayak fishing industry, specializing in kayak fishing gear and rigging. The company is tightly integrated with the kayak fishing community and maintains an acute awareness of the needs of the sport. As a result, YakAttack’s designs offer problem-solving solutions that are relevant, effective, and second-to-none in quality and performance.

“YakAttack is an incredible manufacturing success story for Virginia, and we are thrilled at the company’s decision to expand in Prince Edward County,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Brian Ball. “To remain competitive in a 21st-century economy, manufacturers must embrace and invest in innovative technologies, and YakAttack’s strategic improvements to its production processes are sure to move both the company and the Commonwealth forward.”

“With our beginnings in a garage in Central Virginia, YakAttack could not be happier to deepen those roots with this expansion into Prince Edward County,” said President of YakAttack Luther Cifers. “We’ve built an incredible team, significant technology, and a powerful brand. This move will enable us to capitalize on the growth opportunities that these things have created, and create small town manufacturing jobs in the process. We appreciate the efforts of Prince Edward County Administrator Wade Bartlett and his team, the Virginia Tobacco Commission, and Governor Northam and his staff, which have helped make this project a reality.”

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with Prince Edward County, Virginia’s Growth Alliance, the Virginia Tobacco Region Revitalization Commission, and the General Assembly’s Major Employment and Investment (MEI) Commission to secure the project for Virginia. Governor Northam approved a $100,000 grant from the Commonwealth’s Opportunity Fund to assist Prince Edward County with the project. The Virginia Tobacco Region Revitalization Commission approved $110,000 in Tobacco Region Opportunity Funds for the project. YakAttack is eligible to receive state benefits from the Virginia Enterprise Zone Program, administered by the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development, as well as Sales and Use tax exemptions on manufacturing equipment. Funding and services to support the company’s employee training activities will be provided through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program.

“We are excited that YakAttack has chosen to build and expand its business in Prince Edward County,” said Prince Edward County Board of Supervisors Chair Pattie Cooper-Jones. “The County is a great place to live and work and is full of job opportunities; YakAttack will be a great addition to not only our industrial base, but also our community as a whole.”

“There is no better place for a company like YakAttack than South Central Virginia, where outdoor sports and recreation are a central part of the lifestyle,” Senator Frank Ruff, Chairman of the General Assembly’s MEI Commission. “YakAttack not only manufactures top-tier products for kayak anglers around the world but serves as an active member of the community through events such as its annual YakAttack Tournament. We are proud to have YakAttack on our region’s corporate roster and look forward to its next chapter in Prince Edward County.”

“The Commonwealth is a haven for adventure tourism, with world-renowned rivers and lakes, 38 state parks, and 22 national parks,” noted Delegate Nick Rush, Vice Chair of the General Assembly’s MEI Commission. “YakAttack’s expansion will advance Prince Edward County’s position as a leader in this industry and contribute an exciting 34 new jobs to our citizens. We sincerely thank YakAttack for its commitment to the Commonwealth.”

“I’m happy that a company which started in a Virginia garage less than 10 years ago is growing and continuing to create jobs and opportunity here in Virginia,” said Senator Mark Peake. “It is great to have a company like YakAttack in the heart of Virginia.”

“I am pleased to see that YakAttack will be creating 34 new jobs in Prince Edward County and proud that we were able to keep them here in Virginia as they expand their business,” said Tobacco Commission member Delegate James Edmunds. “As a water sports enthusiast myself, I am a supporter of their products as well. Helping innovative companies, like YakAttack, grow and expand is an important part of the Tobacco Commission’s mission, and I thank the Commission for choosing to support this project.”

