Drakes Branch Post Office Back Open

The Drakes Branch Post Office, which has been closed since Hurricane Michael in October, is finally back open. The post office building sustained extensive damage due to the hurricane and has been closed since October 7th. The Charlotte Gazette reports that the post office reopened on December 10th. Hours of operation are from 8am to 1pm and 2:15 to 5pm on weekdays, and 9am to noon on Saturdays. Retail operations for the Drakes Branch Post Office were moved to the Charlotte Court House Post Office during the meantime. In a statement, the US Postal Service said it apologized for the inconvenience that the closure caused.