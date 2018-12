A 43 year-old man from Brookneal in Appomattox County has been killed in a crash in Halifax County. According to a statement from Virginia State Police, Moses Childress was headed west on Route 40 about three miles west of Route 501 when he ran off the left side of the roadway and struck a tree. Childress was pronounced dead at the scene and troopers report that he was not wearing a seat belt. No other vehicles were involved in the crash.