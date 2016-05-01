Prince Edward County Man Charged With Child Abduction; Sodomy

A Prince Edward County man now stands charged with kidnapping a young girl. 51 year-old Henry Bowman is identified in court documents as being formally charged with abduction with intent to defile, forcible sodomy, and attempted forcible sodomy. A statement from the Prince Edward County Sheriff says that on November 25th, a 15 year old juvenile was abducted in the Kingsville area. The investigation resulted in the arrest of Bowman, who is from Rice. Bowman is being held in the Peidmont Regional Jail with no bond. The Farmville Herald also reports that the local commonwealth’s attorney said that the victim and Bowman did not know each other.