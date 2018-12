A BOBCAT SHOT AND KILLED MONDAY NIGHT IN PRINCE EDWARD WILL BE TESTED FOR RABIES. DARRELL MOODY HAS THE DETAILS…

THE ANIMAL SHOT AND KILLED WITHIN A HALF MILE OF WHERE A RESIDENT WAS ATTACKED BY A BOBCAT ON SUNDAY.

DOCTOR ROBERT NASH IS WITH THE PRINCE EDWARD COUNTY HEALTH DEPARTMENT…

(cut)

FOR NOW, PET OWNERS ARE ADVISED NOT TO LET THEIR DOGS OR CATS OUT UNATTENDED.