BOBCAT CAUGHT IN PRINCE EDWARD COUNTY

The County has learned that a bobcat was shot and killed in Prince Edward County yesterday evening within one-half mile of the location where a resident was injured in an unprovoked attack by a bobcat on Sunday, December 16, 2018. The animal was seized by the Law Enforcement Division of the Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries. The Prince Edward County Health Department will make arrangements for the animal to be tested for rabies by the state lab.

“While the County is hopeful this may resolve the immediate public safety concerns, there is no certainty that we have the same animal,” said Wade Bartlett, County Administrator. “We urge the public to stay safe, remain cautious and enjoy wildlife only from an appropriate and respectful distance.”

Prince Edward County Animal Control is hosting rabies clinics for dogs on Saturday, January 12, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. at the Prospect Volunteer Fire Department and from 12:00 noon – 2:00 p.m. at the Rice Volunteer Fire Department. The County Treasurer’s Office will also be on-site and have county dog tags available for sale.

For more information about rabies, please consult the Virginia Department of Health web site at http://www.vdh.virginia.gov or contact the Prince Edward County Health Department at 434-392-8187.