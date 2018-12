Around 12:15 p.m. on December 16, 2018, Virginia State Police was called to the scene of a fatal crash in Halifax County.

A 2007 Chevrolet Equinox traveling westbound on Route 40 approximately three miles west of Route 501 ran off the left side of the road and struck a tree. The driver – Moses D. Childress, 43, of Brookneal, Va. – was pronounced dead at the scene. He was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.