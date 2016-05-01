RARE BOBCAT ATTACK IN PRINCE EDWARD COUNTY

A Prince Edward County resident was attacked by a bobcat on Sunday, December 16, 2018. The incident occurred in the Stokes Road/Meadowview Lane neighborhood of the County (south of the U.S. 460-Bypass and north of Hampden-Sydney College). It is rare for a bobcat to attack or engage directly with a human, so County and State officials are concerned the animal is likely rabid.

Since 2001, there have been 9 similar bobcat attacks on humans in Virginia. Of the bobcats involved in these incidences that were available for testing, all tested positive for rabies. This particular bobcat remains in the wild, and residents in that general area of the County should remain vigilant and, when possible, supervise pets when they go outside. It is important to note that rabid animals showing these types of symptoms usually die within several hours to 3 days after an attack.

Rabies is a fatal, but preventable, disease that is carried by mammals and has been present in the wild animal population of Prince Edward County for many years. According to the Virginia Department of Game & Inland Fisheries, the mere presence of a bobcat, fox, raccoon, skunk, or coyote on your property is rarely cause for alarm. These animals are not predatory toward humans and usually pose no threat to pets. Although a very serious disease, it is important to note that modern-day treatment for rabies allows for post-exposure rabies shots that are 99.99% effective in preventing onset of the disease. It is, however, very important that every exposure of humans or pets to a potentially rabid animal should be immediately reported to the Virginia Department of Health.

Citizens can help control rabies: