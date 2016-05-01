Appomattox Town Leaders Choose Water Rate Hike Date

Appomattox town leaders have approved an effective date of July 1st for a water and sewer rate hike to take effect. In order tol hold a public hearing, the town must first set a proposed date the new rates would take effect. Town Manager Gary Shanaberger said last week that the July 1st date would coincide with the town’s budget cycle, as well as allow the town enough time to reschedule a public hearing in case of bad weather. The public hearing will take place at the town’s February regular meeting.