VSP Searching For Convicted Sex Offender

Virginia State Polcie have issued a statewide bulletin for a convicted sex offender who is wanted out of Buckingham County. 29 year-old Michael Jerome Brown is known to frequent both Richmond and Roanoke, as well, according to a statement from VSP Spokesperson Corinne Geller. The statement described Brown as a black male with brown hair and brown eyes. He is around 5’10” tall and weighs about 260 pounds. Brown is a commercially-licensed truck driver and was last known to work for a trucking company in Roanoke. He has previously lived on Guilder Lane in Richmond’s Southside. In October of this year, Brown registered a home address in the Arvonia area od Buckingham County, but state polie have determined tyhat he never actually lived there. ANyone with information is asked to call their local authorities immediately.