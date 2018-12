A missing teenager from Campbell County has been found safe in Lynchburg. On Friday, the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office put out an alert regarding 13 year-old Cohl Hite, who was last seen in the area of Sunburst Road and Route 460 just before 8am. His family reported him missing, but the sheriff’s office sent an update saying the boy had been found in Lynchburg over the weekend. No other information was released.