Taste of Farmville Coming Up Next Month

THE 2019 TASTE OF FARMVILLE IS SET FOR THURSDAY, JANUARY 31st AT THE FIREMAN’S SPORTS ARENA. THE EVENT IS HOSTED BY THE ROTARY CLUB OF FARMVILLE AND FEATURES SOME OF THE BEST FOOF FROM LOCAL RESTAURANTS AND EATERIES. THE LEAD SPONSORS ARE THE WOODLAND AND CENTRAL SOUTHSIDE COMMUNITY HOSPITAL. ADULT TICKETS START AT 10-DOLLARS IN ADVANCE OR 15-DOLLARS AT THE DOOR. ADVANCE TICKETS FOR KIDS ARE 5-DOLLARS OR 7-DOLLARS AT THE DOOR. IF YOU’RE INTERESTED IN BEING A VENDOR…SEND AN EMAIL TO ADMIN@FARMVILLEAREACHAMBER.ORG.