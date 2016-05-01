BOMB THREAT EMAILS

Farmville, VA. – The Farmville Police Department is currently monitoring situations across the Commonwealth and nation on the below bomb threat email being sent to various locations. One such email has been reported within the Town of Farmville.

Email is as follows with subject line “my device is inside your building” (There have been variations of this subject line.).

“Hello. My mercenary hid a bomb (Tetryl) in the building where your company is located. My man assembled the bomb according to my instructions. It can be hidden anywhere because of its small size, it cannot destroy the structure of the building, but you will get many wounded people if it detonates.

My recruited person keeps the area under the control. If he sees any unusual behavior or emergency he will blow up the bomb.

I would like to propose you a bargain. 20.000 $ is the value for your life and business. Pay it to me in BTC and I guarantee that I have to withdraw my recruited person and the device won’t explode. But do not try to fool me- my guarantee will become actual only after 3 confirmations in blockchain network.

Here is my btc address – 1893DMwnrq9vA6JmQBdyWRKecArDAU

TcGR

You have to transfer money by the end of the workday. If the workday is over and people start leaving the building the bomb will detonate.

Nothing personal this is just a business, if I do not see the bitcoins and an explosive device explodes, other commercial enterprises will pay me more bitcoins, because this isnt a one-time action.

For my safety, I will not enter this email account. I check my wallet every twenty min and if I see the transaction I will order my man to get away.

If a bomb explodes and the authorities read this letter!

We are not a terrorist organization and dont assume any responsibility for explosions in other buildings.”

Please report any similar information/situations to the Farmville Police Department by calling the Farmville Police Department at 434-392-9259.

Authorized by: Chief A. Q. Ellington Sr. For more information, please contact Detective Albert Bappert at 434-392-9259