Ribbon cutting held for C&K Sheds

C&K Sheds and Carports, located at Sprouse’s Corner in Dillwyn, along with the Buckingham Chamber of Commerce, held a ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday, Dec. 7. Along with Chamber leadership and members, Anna McClung, C&K owner and operator, were on hand for the event. “The chamber is proud to welcome this new business to Buckingham,” said Chamber President Eddie Slagle. “We encourage our residents and those work here to shop local and check out what C&K has to offer.”

Pictured are, from left, Faye Shumaker, DuVal Shumaker, Sandra Moss, Jewel Harris, Eddie Slagle, Marie Slagle, Jordan Miles, Anna McClung, Watson Frazier, Adam Reams, Chloe Cunningham, Santa Claus, Mrs. Claus, Kendall Arthur, Mary Ann McClung, and Mark McClung.