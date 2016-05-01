Area Schools And Events Still Affected By Storm Wednesday

TYhe blanket of snow – still causing some closings and delays. Charlotte County Schools remain closed today, as to Lunenburg, Amelia County, Nottoway County, and Buckingham County. Fuqua School is delayed by two hours. Goochland County is also on a delay today, along with Amelia Academy and Brunswick County and Brunswick Academy.

Piedmont Senior Resources Area Agency on Aging’s Friendship Café in Charlotte will be closed. The home delivered meal route in Charlotte is also cancelled for today. The home delivered meals from the week of Dec. 10 will be made up on: Dec. 26, Nottoway County, Dec. 27, for Lunenburg County and Charlotte County, and Dec. 28 for Buckingham County.

The Charlotte Chapter 147 Order of the Eastern Star meeting in Keysville has been cancelled. The tree lighting event at Virson Recreation Center for this Saturday has also been cancelled. The TRIAD event planned for Friday at the FIreman’s Sports Arena has been cancelled.