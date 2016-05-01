Atlantic Coast Pipeline Work Stopped Again

It’s another hiccup in the plans to build the Atlantic Coast Pipeine in Virginia. The US Court of Appeals 4th Circuit on Friday granted a stay of implementation of the US FIsh and WIldlife Service’s 2018 Biological Opinion and Incidental Take Statement. The Farmville Herald reports that all work is now stopping on the ACP, except for public or environmental safety activities. Three environmental groups… The Sierra Club, Defenders of Wildlife, and Virginia WIlderness Committee have been granted the stay according to a December 7th order from the court based on their statements that constructing the pipeline would affect four endangered species. Those species include Indiana Bats, Clubshell Mussels, Rusty-Patched Bumble Bees, and Madison Cave Isopods. However, this isn’t the first time that a court order has forced a work stoppage on the pipeline. IN August, this same court issued a stop-work order, saying Dominion had failed to set clear limits on threatened or endangered species.