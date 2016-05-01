Area Schools And Events Remain Closed Or Delayed Wednesday

A number of schools remained closed or delayed Wednesday due to treacherous driving conditions left behind by the winter storm. Buckingham County, Cumberland County, Lunenburg, Amelia County, Goochland County, will all be closed. along with Amelia Academy, and Brunswick Academy.

Piedmont Senior Resources Area Agency on Aging’s friendships cafes in Prince Edward County and Nottoway County will be closed. There will also be no home delivered meals today in Nottowat County. Centra Pace is closed in Farmville. Prince Edward County government offices opening two hours late. The Buckingham Cumberland Service Center is also opening late. School bpoard meetings in Cumberland and Charlotte County’s will be rescheduled.