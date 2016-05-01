17 Guns Stolen From Local Country Store Burglary

In other news, local authorities are reporting that 17 guns were stolen from Millbrook Country Corner at 3633 South James Madison Highway in Buckingham County. Surveillance video from the business shows three people were involved. They broke through a front glass door just after 1:30 in the morning on Saturday. The Farmville Herald reports that two of the men stole an entire rack of guns that were on display. The entire crime took place in less than one minute. Anyone with information on the burglary is asked to call 800-ATF-GUNS. You can also email ATFtiops@atf.gov. A reward of $5,000 is posted by the National Shooting SPorts Federation for information on the arrest and conviction of the suspects.