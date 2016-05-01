Power Outages Restored; Another Storm System On The Way

Dominion Energy continues to assess the damage done by the winter storm. Nearly all of the power outages that were reported through the storm are now back on. Thankfully, the melting should begin pretty quickly, as forecasters are calling for plenty of sunshine today, with the high reaching the low 40’s across Charlotte and Prince Edward Counties. Wednesday and Thursday should also be dry, but another storm system looks to be impacting the area by late Friday and into the weekend. Right now, it appears that will be just rain.