FOLKS ACROSS THE HEART OF VIRGINIA ARE STILL DIGGING OUT FROM THIS WEEKEND’S SNOW STORM. DARRELL MOODY IS TALKING TO THE NATIONAL WETHER SERVICE…

METEOROLOGIST MIKE RUSNAK SAYS FOLKS AROUND FARMVILLE GOT A SOLID BLANKETING…

(cut)

RUSNAK SAYS THE SNOW WILL EVENTUALLY MELT…BUT NOT BEFORE WE GET RAIN TOWARD THE END OF THE WEEK…WHICH COULD CREATE MESSY CONDITIONS.