SEC WORKING TO RESTORE POWER TO CUSTOMERS

CREWE, Va – Heavy snow from Winter Storm Diego on Dec. 9 caused widespread outages across Southside Electric Cooperative’s (SEC) service territory. As of Monday at 12:45 P.M., approximately 5,500 members remain without power.

At the peak of the event, nearly 10,000 members were impacted.

Diego brought heavy snow across all of SEC’s territory, impacting trees and power lines with falling and leaning trees breaking equipment and infrastructure. Because of this damage, members are encouraged to plan for possible extended outages.

Joining SEC’s line crews and field personnel in the power restoration efforts are Lee Electrical Construction and mutual aid crews from neighboring cooperatives, Choptank Electric Cooperative and Northern Neck Electric Cooperative. We are expecting additional crews from Rappahannock Electric Cooperative within the next 24 hours.

To report outages, please call 1-866-878-5514. Those enrolled in our TextPower program can text #out to 1-866-878-5514 to report outages and will receive updates when available by texting #status.

SEC reminds members never to touch or try to move a downed power line; always assume that fallen infrastructure is energized. Please wait for SEC personnel to arrive and make repairs.

Southside Electric Cooperative is a not-for-profit, member-owned electric cooperative that serves more than 56,000 homes and businesses in portions of 18 counties in central and southern Virginia. Headquartered in Crewe, SEC has district offices in Altavista, Crewe, Dinwiddie and Powhatan. For more information, visit www.sec.coop.