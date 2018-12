Because of the winter storm, the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality has postponed the public hearing regarding the Atlantic Coast Pipeline compressor station in Buckingham County. The hearing will now take place at 10am on Wednesday, December 19th in Richmond. The meeting will be in the first floor House Committee Room of the Pocahontas Building at 900 East Main Street in Richmond. The proposed compressor station would be located off Route 56 in the Union Hill community.