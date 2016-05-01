Dangerous Driving Conditions Persist Through Midday Monday

It’s been a dangerous past 48 hours across the Heart of Virginia, so state troopers are urging people to be extremely cautious if you must venture out. The national weather service said slippery road conditions would persist through midday today, but little to no additional significant snow or ice accumulation was expected from here on out. VSP reported that two state troopers have been struck by vehicles while responding to crashes. The governor declared a state of emergency on Saturday and troopers have responded to over a thousand reports of vehicle crashes and 1,100 slide-offs or stalled vehicles since the storm began.