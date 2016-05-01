JM Jenkins Re-Elected To Virginia Farm Bureau Board of Directors

The man who represents Charlotte, Lunenburg, Brunswich, and Mecklenburg Counties on the Virginia Farm Burea Federation board of directors has been elected to an unprecedented 16th term. When he finishes this term, JM Jenkins will have served 48 years on the board. Jenkins and about a dozen others were elected to their posts recently, according to the Farmville Herald. Jenkins chairs the Flue-Cured Tobacco Advisory COmmittee and is also a member of the Soybean and Feed Grain And Gran Marketing Advisory Committee. At 81 years old, Jenkins is the longest serving member of the Virginia Farm Bureau Federation.