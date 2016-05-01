One Injured After Appomattox Crash

Authorities say one person was slightly injured in a Wednesday night crash on US 460 near Appomattox. A statement from Virginia State Polcie says Susan Mundy, of Appomattox, was driving a 2017 Honda Civic when she rear ended a 2014 Peterbuilt semi tractor trailer driven by Jason Scott of Prince Edward County. Mundy was cited for following too closely. Mundy was treated at the scene for minor injuries, while Scott was not injured. The roadway had to be shut down Wednesday night at about 7pm in order to clean up the mess.