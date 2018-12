TWIN LAKES STATE PARK IS HOSTING A HOLIDAY-THEMED CRAFT WORKSHOP ON SATURDAY. DARRELL MOODY HAS THE DETAILS…

AT THE WORKSHOP, YOU’LL LEARN HOW TO MAKE PAPER ROLL SNOWFLAKES. PARK INTERPRETER JACK WAGSTAFF CALLS IT AN UPCYCLE PROJECT…

THE WORKSHOP IS SATURDAY FROM 11-TO-2 AT THE CEDAR CREST CONFERENCE CENTER PICNIC SHELTER. WAGSTAFF SAYS THEY’LL HAVE BOTH FIREPLACES GOING DURING THE WORKSHOP.