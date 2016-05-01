HSC Economics Professor Wins Prestigious Award

Hampden-Sydeny College Professor of Economics and Business Tony Carilli has been presented with a prestigious award. Carilli won the Kenneth G. Elzinga Distinguished Teaching Award at the recent Southern Economics Association meeting held in Washington DC. A news release from Hampden-Sydney College says that the award is given out each year and honors one or more faculty members for outstanding contributions to economics education. The Southern Economics Association annual meeting is one of the largest of its kind in the South. The releases states that Carilli is being honored for his dynamic teaching, particularly of Economics 101.