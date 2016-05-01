Charlotte Court House Woman Killed In Weekend Crash

Virginia State Police continue looking into a deadly crash that took place in Lunenburg County on Saturday. A statement from VSP Spokesperson Corinne Geller says it happened at about 2:30 in the morning Saturday on Route 637, or Craig Mill Road, south of Kenbridge. A 2004 Pontiac Grand Am was ran off the right side of the roadway. The driver reportedly over-corrected and caused the car to pass back over the pavement and run off the left side of the roadway into a ditch. The driver, identified as 30 year-old Julie Kidd, of Charlotte Court House, was killed. The statement says she was not wearing a seat belt. No other vehicles were involved in the crash.