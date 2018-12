A big crash on US Route 460 West in Appomattox last night. It happened near BB&T when a blue 2004 Chevy Cavalier slammed into a 2009 Chevy pickup. The pickup then careened into the grassy median. No serious injuries were reported, but police say they did charge the driver of the pickup with failure to yield the right of way because he attempted to turn left onto 460 East in front of the Cavalier. The pickup driver was identified as being from Cleburne, Texas.