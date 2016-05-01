Charlotte County Residents Asked To Weigh In On School Project Spending

Charlotte County residents are invited to a public hearing for the upcoming budget for 2019. A notice from the county board of supervisors says the county is looking for public input regarding financing a number of projects or paying for the projects with money from the general fund reserves. The projects include some 3.2 million dollars worth of capital school projects at Phenix and Bacon District Elementary Schools. The public hearing will be at 1:30 p.m. on December 11th in the conference room of the Charlotte County Administration Building in Charlotte Court House.