Cumberland Supervisors Delay Cell Tower Vote

No decision yet by the Cumberland County Board of Supervisors on allowing a large cell tower to be constructed on Salem Church Road near Route 45. That area is about ten miles north of Farmville on Cumberland Road. During the last meeting, the board of supervisors tabled the request by Sprint to amend current county code to allow the 280-foot tower. The land is currently zoned as agricultural and would stay that way, with Sprint asking for a conditional use permit. The Farmville Herald reports that District Four Supervisor Hunter Allen, whose district the land is in, is supporting the tower due to a lack of cell service in the area now. The board decided to wait on approving the permit in order for the county attorney to update county code to more reflect state requirements.