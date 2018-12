Local Church Hosting Blood Drive December 26

A LOCAL FAMILY IS HONORING THEIR SON’S MEMORY WITH A BLOOD DRIVE LATER THIS MONTH. DARRELL MOODY HAS THE DETAILS…

THE ANEMA FAMILY, FROM ST. JOHN’S LUTHERAN CHURCH…HOSTING A MEMORIAL BLOOD DRIVE IN HONOR OF ELI JONES. ELI WAS A SENIOR AT PRINCE EDWARD COUNTY HIGH SCHOOL AND A STUDENT AT SOUTHSIDE VIRGINIA COMMUNITY COLLEGE WHEN HE DIED SUDDENLY IN OCTOBER OF 2012. HE WAS WELL RESPECTED IN THE COMMUNITY FOR HIS WORK WITH THE BOY SCOUTS. THE GOAL FOR THE BLOOD DRIVE IS 50 UNITS. IT’S WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 26th FROM NOON TO SIX AT ST. JOHN’S LUTHERN CHURCH ON MILNWOOD ROAD.