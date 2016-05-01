Holiday Events Around The Region

As we prepare to turn the calendar oage again, there are lots of holiday events going on around the region. In Prince Edward COunty, the Longwood Center for the Visual Arts is holding its Winter Wonderland craft workshop this Saturday at 10:30. The program is free and available to anyone. Darell Moody will have more on the Farmville Jaycees Christmas Parade is just a second. There is also the COmmonwealth Chorale Bach’s CHristmas Ontorio at Hampden-Sydney COllege Church at 418 College Road on Sunday. Then on Sunday the 9th, the same program will be held at Farmville United Methodist Church. Concerts are free. The 2018 Jingle Bell Run is happening the 8th and 9th, as well. Go to farmvilleva.com or wunsignup.com to register.

In Cumberland County, Cartersville is hosting a community holiday tree lighting tomorrow from 6-8pm at 2228 Cartersville Road. The CUmberland CHristmas Parade is also scheduled for the 9th at 2pm through Cumberland’s Main Street.

And Buckingham County kicks off the season with the 28th annual tree lighting ceremony on Friday, December 7th at 6pm at the Buckingham Courthouse lawn.