Farmville Parking Meters to Be Made Uniform

Parking meters in downtown Farmville will soon accept dimes and nickels along with quarters. The town council has voted to approve new parking meter heads that will also clearly show the hours required to feed the meters, as well as showing the maximum allowed parking time of two hours. Town Manager Gerald Spates to the Herald that paying a nickel will allow for six minutes, while a dime would let your park for 12 minutes. A quarter will allow for 30 minutes. All parking meters will be made uniform, so meters in town that allow for an hour with a quarter will be reduced to 30 minutes.