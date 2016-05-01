Judge Allows Delay In Landfill Lawsuit

A judge has ruled to give the man suing the Cumberland County Board of Supervisors regarding the Green Ridge Landfill until December 10th to file an amended complaint. Local resident Hubbard Sprouse has sued the supervisors over the decision to rezone about 12-hundred acres of land from residential to industrial in order to allow the landfill. However, the judge told Sprouse that he did not include factual arguments in his appeal of the decision and could seek legal counsel during the delay. Sprouse argued during the hearing that the county did not personally notify him, which is required by law, of a rescheduling of a June meeting. If Sprouse could not include factual arguments by December 10th, the judge said he would dismiss the case.