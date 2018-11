J Robert Jamerson Memorial Library Helping Folks In Need for the Holidays

THE J ROBER JAMERSON MEMORIAL LIBRARY IN FARMVILLE IS HELPING LOCAL FOLKS IN NEED THIS HOLIDAY SEASON. DARRELL MOODY HAS THE DETAILS…

THE LIBRARY IS A COLLECTION STATION FOR ST. ANNE’S FOOD BANK. THEY’RE ALSO COLLECTING GENTLY USED OR NEW ITEMS FOR THE COMMUNITY CHRISTMAS TREE. THE PROGRAM PROVIDES GIFTS FOR KIDS UP TO 18-YEARS-OLD. THE BE A SANTA TO A SENIOR TREE IS ALSO THERE TO PROVIDE GIFTS FOR AREA SENIORS. ON THURSDAY, FROM 5-TO-7, YOU CAN BRING YOUR HOLIDAY GIFTS TO THE LIBRARY FOR “WRAPPING FOR A CLAWS.” VOLUNTEERS WILL WRAP YOUR GIFTS IN EXCHANGE FOR PET RELATED ITEMS, SUCH AS FOOD, TREATS OR TOYS….WITH THE DONATIONS BENEFITING THE APPOMATTOX ANIMAL SHELTER.