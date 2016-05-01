12 People Killed In Virginia Holiday Crashes

The 2018 Thanksgiving holiday weekend proved deadly for 12 drivers and passengers, to include a City of Winchester police officer. During the statistical counting period that began at 12:01 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 21, and concluded at midnight Sunday, Nov. 25, preliminary reports indicate 11 traffic crashes across the Commonwealth claimed the lives of nine drivers, two passengers and a motorcyclist. VSP Spokesperson COrinne Geller says – during the 2017 five-day Thanksgiving statistical counting period, 14 people were killed in traffic crashes on Virginia’s highways – the most killed over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend since 2013. The 2018 traffic fatalities occurred in the cities of Danville, Hampton, Lynchburg and Winchester, and the counties of Accomack, Greensville, Hanover, Henry, Montgomery, Stafford and Wise.