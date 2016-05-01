VSP Investigating Deadly Appomattox County House Fire

An investigbation continues into a deadly fire in Appomattox County. According to a statement from VSP, spokesperson Corinne Geller says the fire happened on Saturday, the 24th, just before 7am at a home in the 100 block of Crawley Lane. The first firefighters on the scene found a man inside the burning home. 43 year-old Brian Wood was rushed to Lynchburg General Hospital, but was pronounced dead shortly after arrival. His body has now been taken to a medical examiner in Roanoke for an autopsy. Geller says the cause of the fire remains under investigation and does not appear to be suspicious. Wood was the only occupant of the home at the time of the fire.