TICKETS FOR FARMVILLE’S THIRD ANNUAL HOLIDAY HOME TOUR ARE SELLING FAST. DARRELL MOODY HAS A PREVIEW OF THE TOUR…

THIS YEAR’S TOUR IS SATURDAY, DECEMBER 8th. JOY STUMP WITH THE FARMVILLE AREA CHAMBER OF COMMERCE SAYS THEY HAVE SEVEN HOMES ON THE TOUR…

(cut)

NEW THIS YEAR, THERE’S ALSO A SPECIAL DINNER THE NIGHT BEFORE AT HOTEL WEYANOKE. A 65-DOLLAR TICKET INCLUDES DINNER AND THE TOUR. FOR DETAILS…GO TO FARMVILLEAREACHAMBER.ORG.