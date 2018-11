Prince Edward County High School students and staff held a food drive before Thanksgiving to donate to FACES Food Pantry. They were able to donate over 600 cans of food and non-perishable items. Members of our National Honor Society were excited to make the delivery and find out that our contribution was 720 pounds of food!

Pictured L-R: Hannah Roldan, Ross Baldwin, Destiny Clary, Timara Smith, Katie Harris, Victoria Fenton, Makayla Burnett, and Andrea Minter.