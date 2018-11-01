Elder & Watkins, PC welcomes New Attorney

Friedman Elder & Watkins, PC is pleased to announce that it has hired Matt Friedman as an attorney in its Farmville location. The Farmville- and Charlotte County-based law firm represents businesses and individuals throughout Southside Virginia.

“We feel very fortunate to have been able to add Matt to our growing team of attorneys,” said Gary Elder, co-founder of Elder & Watkins, PC. “His extensive trial experience throughout the commonwealth as well as his experience representing governmental bodies before the Supreme Courts of Virginia and South Carolina make him a natural fit for our practice.”

Friedman was previously an assistant attorney general at the Office of the Attorney General of Virginia in Richmond and has experience representing state governments in both criminal and civil cases. Prior to practicing law in Virginia, Friedman was an assistant attorney general in South Carolina. He earned his law degree from the Charleston School of Law in Charleston, SC.

About Elder & Watkins, PC:

Since 2016, Elder & Watkins, P.C. has offered personalized, efficient legal representation to businesses and individuals throughout Southside Virginia. The firm offers experienced guidance in the areas of real estate, criminal defense, personal injury, family law, estate planning, business formation, business law, and as counsel to municipalities and other governmental agencies. For more information, please visit elderwatkins.com.