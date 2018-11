Farmville Police Investigating Commercial Burglary

FARMVILLE POLICE ARE INVESTIGATING A COMMERCIAL BURGLARY. DARRELL MOODY HAS THE DETAILS…

IT HAPPENED AROUND 4 O’CLOCK SUNDAY AT A BUSINESS ON EAST THIRD STREET. FARMVILLE POLICE SAY A SINGLE SUSPECT FORCIBLY ENTERED THE BUSINESS BEFORE STEALING PROPERTY AND MONEY. SURVEILLANCE IMAGES FROM OUTSIDE THE BUSINESS SHOW A MAN WEARING A HOODED SWEATSHIRT WITH DARK PANTS. HE WAS ALSO WEARING GLOVES AND HAD HIS FACE COVERED. IF YOU KNOW ANYTHING ABOUT THE BURGLARY, YOU’RE ASKED TO CALL THE FARMVILLE POLICE DEPARTMENT. YOU CAN ASK FOR DETECTIVE AR BAPPERT.