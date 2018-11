On November 18, 2018, Farmville Police responded to a reported commercial burglary in the 900 block of East Third Street. Upon investigation, it appeared a single suspect forcibly entered the business shortly before 4:00 a.m. and stole property and money from the business. The suspect was wearing a hoodie, gloves and had their face covered.



If you recognize the person in the image, or have information about these crimes, please contact the Farmville Police Department at (434) 392-9259.