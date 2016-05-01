Virginia’s First Lady Speaks At Longwood University

The first lady of Virginia spoke at Longwood University on Thursday, discussing the importance of early childhood education. A number of local organizations were invited to the meeting, including the Virginia Early Childhood Organization, Virginia Commonwealth University, Old Dominion University, James Madison University, George Mason University, and several community colleges. Pamela Northam told attendees that the governor’s recently announced agreements between state and community colleges for those pursuing degrees in early childhood education – would be a great way for students to get an associate’s degrees that can eventually be used toward attaining a full bachelor’s degrees.