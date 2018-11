GAS PRICES CONTINUE TO FALL JUST IN TIME FOR THE THANKSGIVING HOLIDAY. DARRELL MOODY HAS THE DETAILS…

HEAD OF PETROLEUM ANALYSIS PATRICK DEHAAN WITH GAS BUDDY SAYS THERE ARE SEVERAL FACTORS FORCES OIL PRICES LOWER…

ACCORDING TO TRIPLE A, DRIVERS IN FARMVILLE ARE PAYING AROUND 2-DOLLARS AND 48-CENTS PER GALLON.