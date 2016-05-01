Farmville Garbage Route Changes for Thanksgiving

There will be no change in the residential or business routes on the Monday, Tuesday or Wednesday schedule. However, for Friday November 23rd, there will be NO business pickup for garbage or cardboard. This service will resume on Monday, Nov. 26th. There will be no change in Wednesday’s business recycling or residential cardboard call-in collection.

There will be NO loose-leaf pickup from Thursday, Nov. 22nd through Friday, Nov. 23rd. This service will also resume on Monday, Nov. 26th. Please keep leaves free of all other debris, especially limbs and branches. Also, do not rake leaves into the street, ditches or curb line as this impedes the flow of water during a rain event.

If there are any questions, please call the Town of Farmville Public Works at 392-3331. Thank you for your cooperation and have a safe and enjoyable Thanksgiving Holiday.

Monday, Nov. 19th | Regular schedule

Thursday, Nov. 20th | Regular schedule

Wednesday, Nov. 21st | Regular schedule

Thursday, Nov. 22nd | Holiday, no service

Friday, Nov. 23rd | No business garbage or cardboard

If there are any questions, please call the Department of Public Works at 392-3331. Have a safe Holiday.