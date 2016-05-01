Buckingham Authorities Search For Violent Robbery Suspect

The Buckingham County SHeriff’s Office is spreading the word about a violent suspect wanted for a robbery and assault late last week. The incident occured Thursdsay at Midway Market at 4659 Glenmore Road in Scottsville. Surveillance video showed the man lean over the counter and punch the clerk in the face. He then reached over the counter and grabbed about 240-dollars out of the cash drawer, fleeing in a Gold 2007 GMC Yukon which is believed to have been stolen the night before from a nearby home in Buckingham County. Police have now positively identified the suspect as Marquis Antoine Brown, of Buckingham. If you know his whereabouts, you’re asked to call your local police or sheriff immediately.