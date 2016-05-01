VSP Trying To Curb Holiday Traffic Deaths

As millions of Virginians take to the roads this Thanksgiving to celebrate the holiday with family, Virginia State Police urges motorists to slow down and keep their focus on the road so everyone makes it safely to the holiday table. Four lives were already lost on Friday in three fatal crashes across the Commonwealth. Over the past week, 17 people have died on Virginia highways, including a motorcyclist, two pedestrians, four passengers and 10 drivers. Eight of those people were killed in crashes where speed or rekless driving was a factor. There were 14 traffic fatalities statewide during the five-day statistical counting period for the 2017 Thanksgiving Holiday, marking the highest number of holiday fatalities since 2013. Less than half of those killed during the holiday last year – were wearing seat belts.